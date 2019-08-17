Murphy Capital Management Trimmed By $364,870 Its At&T (T) Stake; RENEWI PLC ORDINARY SHARES (SHMCF) Shorts Raised By 2368.42%

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased At&T Inc. (T) stake by 8.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 11,770 shares as At&T Inc. (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Murphy Capital Management Inc holds 127,749 shares with $4.01 million value, down from 139,519 last quarter. At&T Inc. now has $255.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN

RENEWI PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SHMCF) had an increase of 2368.42% in short interest. SHMCF’s SI was 93,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2368.42% from 3,800 shares previously. With 90,200 avg volume, 1 days are for RENEWI PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SHMCF)’s short sellers to cover SHMCF’s short positions. It closed at $0.3457 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Renewi plc (OTCMKTS:SHMCF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Renewi: High-Risk High-Reward? – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company has market cap of $294.29 million. The firm operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Municipal, and Van Gansewinkel Groep divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 2.95% above currents $34.97 stock price. AT&T Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.30 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.