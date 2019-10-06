Murphy Capital Management Trimmed Boeing (BA) Holding; Invesco Senior Income Trust Has 1.14 Sentiment

Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.11, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 40 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 35 trimmed and sold stock positions in Invesco Senior Income Trust. The funds in our database reported: 65.08 million shares, down from 70.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Invesco Senior Income Trust in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 22 Increased: 24 New Position: 16.

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased Boeing (BA) stake by 3.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 1,225 shares as Boeing (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Murphy Capital Management Inc holds 33,935 shares with $12.35M value, down from 35,160 last quarter. Boeing now has $208.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video); 01/05/2018 – BOEING, KLX DEAL INCLUDES TERMINATION FEES OF UP TO $175M; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES FY CORE EPS $14.30 TO $14.50, EST. $14.10; 25/04/2018 – Boeing rose 4.4 percent after reporting earnings that easily beat expectations

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 4.02% of its portfolio in Invesco Senior Income Trust for 21.83 million shares. Beach Point Capital Management Lp owns 1.50 million shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 1.63% invested in the company for 8.67 million shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.83% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 495,180 shares.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $757.97 million. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 29.37 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Co reported 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Michigan-based Ally Financial has invested 0.94% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Parsec Financial Mgmt holds 0.06% or 2,809 shares. 709,541 were reported by Pnc Fin Grp Inc. Navellier And Assocs holds 11,422 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Amer Century has 0.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Company Ltd holds 1.88% or 4,600 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt owns 9,318 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,084 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd stated it has 15,988 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc Ww Mkts has 177,374 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Llc has 16,539 shares. Kingdon Cap Lc invested 1.82% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $428.25’s average target is 13.99% above currents $375.7 stock price. Boeing had 9 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, July 10. UBS has “Buy” rating and $48000 target. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, May 13 report. On Wednesday, October 2 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.29 billion for 40.31 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased Msci Eafe (EFA) stake by 5,334 shares to 61,512 valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) stake by 36,797 shares and now owns 516,973 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic was raised too.

