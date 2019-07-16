Murphy Capital Management Trimmed Amazon (AMZN) Holding as Market Value Rose; As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Call) (CTRP) Stock Price Rose, Wolverine Asset Management Has Increased Stake

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (CTRP) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 91,600 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 83,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 2.26 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 270 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,239 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45 million, down from 9,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search going forward, following shareholder complaints about the company’s lack of diversity; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMAZON & RING HAVE DROPPED PRICE OF RING VIDEO DOORBELL TO $99.99; 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands; 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 28/03/2018 – GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS; 07/04/2018 – More than half of respondents in a new LendEDU survey said yes to the idea of using an Amazon-created cryptocurrency for purchases on the site

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.69 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 13,598 shares to 480,176 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 7,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

