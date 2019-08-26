Murphy Capital Management Stake in United Technologies (UTX) Trimmed by $529,280; The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Shareholder Parnassus Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 4,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 72,840 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39 million, down from 76,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $125.11. About 814,931 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 0.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 4,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7.11 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789.33 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.74. About 2.95M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,921 shares to 87,163 shares, valued at $10.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 7,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.56 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 83,460 shares. 10,912 were reported by Princeton Port Strategies Group Incorporated Ltd Co. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 667 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Llc stated it has 36,284 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo invested in 0.26% or 65,297 shares. Holowesko Prtnrs accumulated 6.12% or 613,000 shares. Axa owns 719,806 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 154,596 shares. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parsec Fincl Mgmt reported 143,315 shares. Platinum Inv Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Yhb Investment Advsr accumulated 89,766 shares or 1.81% of the stock. 44,132 are owned by Old Dominion Cap. Guggenheim Cap Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

