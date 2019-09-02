Murphy Capital Management Stake In Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Was Has Upped; Private Capital Advisors Raised Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake by $5.36 Million as Stock Value Rose

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 20,754 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 12,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.59M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 259.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 137,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 190,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 52,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 7.82M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Ltd Company reported 115,016 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Orrstown Finance Services Inc has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Botty Investors Limited Liability accumulated 772 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Artisan Prns Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The California-based Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Whale Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2.5% or 875,956 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.64% or 3.42M shares. Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 1,830 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nwi Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 450,000 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Stearns Financial Services Group Inc holds 0.04% or 1,445 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Strategic Wealth Advsr Limited accumulated 14,274 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Stevens Management LP owns 0.61% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 90,817 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 â€˜Strong Buyâ€™ Stocks to Beat Volatility – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Salesforce’s Acquisition Appetite Is Insatiable – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Salesforce Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB) by 3,310 shares to 26,005 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Utilities Select (XLU) by 5,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,416 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,470 were accumulated by Covington Management. Commerce Savings Bank reported 29,811 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 4.01 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Paradigm Asset Lc owns 7,830 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf has 0.01% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 483 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mairs Incorporated stated it has 8,352 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Smithfield Tru Communication reported 2,774 shares. Chemical Bancorp holds 26,575 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Marathon Asset Management Llp accumulated 1.92 million shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.08% or 226,530 shares. Pitcairn reported 14,425 shares stake. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Com holds 0% or 89,468 shares in its portfolio.