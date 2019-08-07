Murphy Capital Management Stake in Ibm (IBM) Has Lowered by $617,580; F&V Capital Management Has Raised Conagra Foods (CAG) Position by $3.20 Million; Share Price Declined

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 2.56M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 4,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 27,576 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, down from 31,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.92. About 3.82M shares traded or 5.45% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P had bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250. 1,600 shares were bought by Arora Anil, worth $48,096 on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Management has 13,450 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1,387 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited accumulated 0.14% or 4.18 million shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 10.63M shares. Everence Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 0.07% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Gideon Capital holds 13,448 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Commerce State Bank owns 23,173 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 17,659 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Jones Financial Lllp reported 8,866 shares. Td Asset owns 880,983 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. South Dakota Council has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Profund Advsr Limited Co holds 0.01% or 7,801 shares in its portfolio. Shoker Counsel invested 0.77% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bluecrest Capital Limited reported 28,203 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,285 shares to 144,670 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,961 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell Based on Insider Trading – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.98 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 16,487 shares to 150,566 shares, valued at $17.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 16,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Netflix, IBM, and eBay Deliver Q2 Results – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AMD CEO Lisa Su Denies Report She Could Be Leaving For IBM: ‘Zero Truth To This Rumor’ – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Would IBM Stock Be Lifted by a Merger With GE? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.