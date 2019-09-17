Murphy Capital Management Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Decreased by $894,690; Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Cut Totalsaadr (TOT) Stake by $10.09 Million as Share Value Declined

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Totalsaadr (TOT) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 183,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.10M, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Totalsaadr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 2.59M shares traded or 49.36% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 04/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 56 EUROS FROM 54.5 EUROS; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS GLOBAL SOLAR MARKET WILL DECLINE ON TARIFFS; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL SAYS ZINIA 2 TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF 40K B/D; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TO HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE 10% TO 15% DIRECT INTEREST IN NOVATEK’S FUTURE LNG PROJECTS IN YAMAL AND GYDAN; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL TO CONTINUE INVESTING IN RUSSIA AND RESPECT ANY SANCTIONS; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Pull out of Iran Gas Project if No Project Waiver Granted by U.S; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL STARTS ZINIA 2 DEVELOPMENT IN ANGOLA’S OFFSHORE BLOCK 17; 18/04/2018 – Total Agrees to Acquire Direct Energie for EUR1.4 Billion; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS THERE IS PLENTY OF SHORT-CYCLE OIL OUTSIDE SHALE; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 36.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 19,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 34,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, down from 54,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 6.33M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 21/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC DHG.l – ANNOUNCES TWO NEW HOTELS IN BRISTOL AND BIRMINGHAM, UK; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/13/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.78 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $669.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG) by 5,874 shares to 39,510 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Endurant Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.54% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh has 1.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va invested in 58,445 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Fred Alger Management holds 27,915 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 0.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ledyard National Bank & Trust has invested 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.78% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Macquarie Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 190,451 shares. Country Club Tru Na stated it has 20,590 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Btim Corp owns 16,737 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com invested in 101,890 shares. Products Limited Com accumulated 645,934 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank Tru accumulated 0.89% or 211,214 shares. Mengis Mngmt Incorporated reported 60,612 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 100,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 23.13% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 11.65 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.62% EPS growth.