Murphy Capital Management Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) Has Upped by $453,654; As Rayonier Com (RYN) Valuation Declined, Sg Americas Securities Trimmed Its Stake by $316,758

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc Com (RYN) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 10,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 9,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307,000, down from 19,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.37. About 375,500 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 66,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.78. About 40.28 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/04/2018 – Fitch: Bank of America’s Performance Continues to Improve; 03/05/2018 – BAYER COVESTRO SHARE SALE BOOKS COVERED, TO CLOSE TODAY: BAML; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 15/05/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BofA’s profit rises on higher interest rates, loan growth; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Japan regulator warns Deutsche, Bank of America over bond-price fixing; 08/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, Incorporated (Order Under Rule 506(d)(2)(ii) of ohe Securities Act of 1933

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Bank of America and First Data, Now Fiserv, Set Future Merchant Services Strategy – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What Everyone Should Know About Debit Vs. Credit – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 5,487 shares to 82,124 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Utilities Select (XLU) by 5,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,416 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Rayonier’s (RYN) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Zacks.com” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesarstone and Forterra among industrial gainers; Rayonier and The Goldfield among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RYN: Timber REITs & What You Didn’t See Coming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc Com by 139,621 shares to 198,195 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veoneer Incorporated Com by 39,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubbell Inc Com.

