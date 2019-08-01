Murphy Capital Management Stake in At&T (T) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose; Clarivest Asset Management Upped Its Holding in Hillenbrand (HI) by $1.46 Million

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 70.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 35,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 86,500 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 50,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 944,164 shares traded or 92.38% up from the average. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 11,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 127,749 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 139,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.74B market cap company. It closed at $34.05 lastly. It is up 6.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Strategic Relationship; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 96,702 were reported by First City Inc. Bank Of Hawaii invested in 156,752 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Churchill reported 449,616 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cullinan Associate Incorporated stated it has 161,259 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Zebra Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Madison Invest Hldgs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). E&G Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 60,359 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. 7,900 were accumulated by Security Natl Bank Of So Dak. Csu Producer has 0.91% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hengehold Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 66,566 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 425,874 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Spinnaker has invested 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Goodwin Daniel L invested in 6,500 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 48,145 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,921 shares to 87,163 shares, valued at $10.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 7,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: A Bullish Case Of Management Diligence – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Lost In The Shuffle – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: The Mass Exodus Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T meets estimates despite subscriber losses – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hillenbrand To Purchase Milacron Holdings In $2B Deal – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Innovative Industrial Properties, Hillenbrand, and Canopy Growth Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like Hillenbrand, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HI) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: DA Davidson Upgrades Hillenbrand (HI) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 17,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company owns 18,824 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 11,376 shares. 788,220 were reported by Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability holds 24 shares. Metropolitan Life New York, a New York-based fund reported 11,452 shares. Bessemer Group reported 74,400 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 86,500 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 0% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 5,744 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.03% or 2,145 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 34,459 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.01% or 26,500 shares. 6,464 were reported by Bluemountain Management Lc. Loomis Sayles LP holds 887 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 10,384 shares to 148,541 shares, valued at $20.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 68,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,146 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS).