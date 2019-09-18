Murphy Capital Management Raised Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Stake; Moodys (MCO) Shorts Decreased By 25.49%

Moodys Corporation (NYSE:MCO) had a decrease of 25.49% in short interest. MCO’s SI was 2.11 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 25.49% from 2.84M shares previously. With 911,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Moodys Corporation (NYSE:MCO)’s short sellers to cover MCO’s short positions. The SI to Moodys Corporation’s float is 1.11%. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $218.16. About 591,501 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3/Vmig 1 To Floater Certificates, Series 2018-YX1086; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CELL C CEASED PARTICIPATION IN RATINGS PROCESS; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 Rating To Campbell Usd, Ca’s 2018 General Obligation Bonds (Series 2010G and Series 2016B Combined Issue); 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ANGOLA’S RATINGS TO B3 FROM B2, STABLE; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Banbajio’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Grand Rapids, Mi’s Sewer Revenue Bonds 2018; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PUBLIC SECTOR EUROPE: DENMARK’S DIGITAL STRATEGY IS; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Ratings Of 13 South African Sub-sovereign Issuers; Upgrades Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Banco Comercial Portugues’ B1 Deposit And Senior Debt Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Banco Mercantil Do Brasil’s National Scale Rating And Places Its Ratings On Review For Downgrade

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) stake by 24.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Murphy Capital Management Inc acquired 5,179 shares as Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM)'s stock declined 4.72%. The Murphy Capital Management Inc holds 25,933 shares with $3.93 million value, up from 20,754 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc Com now has $134.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $152.82. About 2.92M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500.

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased Siemens A G Sponsored Adr (SIEGY) stake by 7,050 shares to 8,737 valued at $521,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Streettracks Gold Shares (GLD) stake by 5,697 shares and now owns 10,895 shares. United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 22.72% above currents $152.82 stock price. Salesforce.com had 19 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Nomura. Jefferies maintained the shares of CRM in report on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by SunTrust. JMP Securities maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Friday, August 23. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $19100 target. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, August 23. Macquarie Research maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Friday, August 23. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $19000 target. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Nomura.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 78,178 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt owns 40,972 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Massachusetts Finance Services Ma has 6.75M shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Co invested in 28,289 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). British Columbia Investment reported 258,323 shares stake. The Ohio-based Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.13% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tctc Hldgs Lc holds 11,465 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson holds 1.01% or 89,016 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corporation has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Utah Retirement reported 138,986 shares. Sachem Head Cap LP reported 14.58% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 56.17 million are owned by Blackrock Incorporated.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold Moody's Corporation shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lateef Lp has 2,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mgmt L P has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Profund Advsrs Ltd holds 0.04% or 4,266 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.03% or 1,922 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 1,250 shares. Sirios Cap Mngmt L P holds 98,223 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. 9,729 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 35,017 shares. Echo Street Cap Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 171,495 shares. 2,050 were reported by Dodge And Cox. Oppenheimer And accumulated 0.01% or 1,630 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Ltd holds 41,944 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Lc stated it has 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Pa reported 1,900 shares stake. Price Capital Management stated it has 1,400 shares.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. The company has market cap of $41.28 billion. It operates through two divisions, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. It has a 33.84 P/E ratio. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody`s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody`s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $205.25’s average target is -5.92% below currents $218.16 stock price. Moody`s had 15 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $15000 target. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 5 by PiperJaffray.