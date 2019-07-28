Murphy Capital Management Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Olstein Capital Management LP Upped Holding in Cvs Caremark (CVS) as Valuation Declined

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 5,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, up from 81,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk)

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, up from 127,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.75 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million on Friday, February 1. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 3,900 shares to 27,100 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dj Us Healthcare (IYH) by 4,410 shares to 36,982 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.