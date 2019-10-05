Murphy Capital Management Raised Its Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Position; Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Sellers Decreased By 9.36% Their Shorts

Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) had a decrease of 9.36% in short interest. VSH’s SI was 10.74 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 9.36% from 11.85M shares previously. With 1.28M avg volume, 8 days are for Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH)’s short sellers to cover VSH’s short positions. The SI to Vishay Intertechnology Inc’s float is 8.2%. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 397,658 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 13/04/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY TO REPORT 1Q 2018 FINL ON TUESDAY, MAY 8; 18/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Releases AEC-Q101 Qualified 3- and 4-Channel Optical Sensors for Turn and Push, Absolute, and Incremental Encoding; 01/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Leading Military-Qualified and COTS Resistors and Tantalum Capacitors at CMSE 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored With TTI Supplier Excellence Award for Eighth Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Exhibit Leading Vishay Electro-Films Products at OFC 2018; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Rev $716.8M; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Sees 2Q Rev $740M-$780M; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor; 05/03/2018 Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Latest MOSFET, IC, Passive Component, and Diode Technologies at APEC 2018; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor Controls

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) stake by 18.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Murphy Capital Management Inc acquired 10,072 shares as Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Murphy Capital Management Inc holds 64,148 shares with $5.38M value, up from 54,076 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc New Com now has $214.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 7.01 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB IN METASTATIC COLORECTAL; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR ENTERING INTO MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY AGREEMENTS WITH ENTITIES BELONGING TO MERCK GROUP; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY

Among 3 analysts covering Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merck & Co has $10300 highest and $8400 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 9.71% above currents $85 stock price. Merck & Co had 13 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Friday, June 21 report.

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased Exchange Traded Concep Robo Gl (ROBO) stake by 9,755 shares to 51,995 valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Boeing (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,225 shares and now owns 33,935 shares. Nestle S A Sponsored Adr (NSRGY) was reduced too.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors, and Capacitors. It has a 8.39 P/E ratio. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

