Murphy Capital Management Raised Bank Of America (BAC) Position by $453,654; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Increased Verizon Comms (VZ) Stake by $5.39 Million

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 66,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SPOKESMAN: 94.7% OF SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO APPROVE EXEC PAY; 11/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – HARVARD: BOFA TO BACK COUNCIL’S WORK FOR INITIAL 3-YR PERIOD; 20/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO ARRANGE $6 BILLION LOAN FOR PETROBRAS UNIT BID; 29/05/2018 – DBR [Reg]: Pa. Law Firm Sues Bank of America Over Hacking-Related Wire Transfer; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q-End Nonperforming Assets Ratio 0.72%

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 147,783 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 56,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 5,270 shares to 117,800 shares, valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,749 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Cap Mngmt Inc reported 1.94% stake. Van Eck Assoc owns 160,633 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Choate Investment Advsr invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Daily Journal Corporation reported 42.98% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 135,800 shares. First Business Fincl holds 15,815 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora holds 94,864 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 39,161 shares. Continental Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 159,040 shares. Albion Financial Ut stated it has 21,371 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Cortland Advisers Lc has 3.8% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Scott & Selber Incorporated reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Towercrest Cap Mgmt invested in 11,132 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.6% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 918,168 shares.

