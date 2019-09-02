Murphy Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Upped by $692,757; Gruss & Co Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HoloLens 2 goes on sale next month – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.56% or 119,805 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 1.50M shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited reported 7,700 shares stake. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 677 shares. Hamilton Lane Advsrs Lc holds 4.51% or 72,282 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Bank & Trust holds 224,385 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Massachusetts-based Birch Hill Invest Ltd Liability has invested 4.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 4.60 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Letko Brosseau And Assoc has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fagan Assoc holds 96,593 shares or 4.88% of its portfolio. Benedict Financial Advsrs reported 4.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Financial Bank Of Omaha owns 437,638 shares for 3.53% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Inv Management Communication has invested 3.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sigma Investment Counselors holds 67,074 shares.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Utilities Select (XLU) by 5,595 shares to 79,416 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 2,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,412 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB).

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 20,890 shares to 296,836 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

