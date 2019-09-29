Murphy Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lifted by $946,428 as Share Value Rose; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Decreased Its Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) by $1.08 Million

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 6,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 8,549 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, down from 15,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $145.19. About 1.78M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 8.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 94,279 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.63 million, up from 87,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Capital Mgmt holds 4.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 448,607 shares. Brinker Cap has 142,389 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 1.62% or 1.71M shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 27,949 shares stake. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth, a Arizona-based fund reported 13,230 shares. Proffitt And Goodson reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Butensky Cohen Financial Security has 1.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,274 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 6.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Street has invested 3.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Biondo Investment Advsrs Ltd Co reported 53,303 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Martin Currie accumulated 382,709 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability invested in 454,147 shares or 4.01% of the stock. Lee Danner And Bass invested in 107,951 shares. King Wealth has 84,749 shares for 3.39% of their portfolio.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $669.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 4,239 shares to 99,366 shares, valued at $18.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Sp500 Trust Sr 1 (SPY) by 3,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,186 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle S A Sponsored Adr (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 47,109 shares. Stifel Fin accumulated 159,944 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, a Louisiana-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 42,354 shares. 46,759 are held by Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership. Assetmark Inc accumulated 0% or 90 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Intl Ca invested in 31,852 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ci Invests Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 7,496 are owned by Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc). Carroll Fincl Assocs stated it has 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Prudential Pcl stated it has 36,300 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com reported 340 shares stake.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 88.53 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.