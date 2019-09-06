Murphy Capital Management Position In Bank Of America (BAC) Was Raised; As Home Depot Com (HD) Share Price Rose, Atlas Browninc Has Lowered Its Holding

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 66,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 39.57M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q FICC TRADING REV. EX-DVA $2.5B, EST. $2.96B; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 09/05/2018 – BofA Banker Michael Dolce Is Said to Depart for Madison Dearborn; 23/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 1,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 9,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $230.68. About 2.16M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.88 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Co Oh invested 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). L & S Advisors Inc reported 1.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 744,839 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. 22,650 were accumulated by Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Com. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 12,500 shares in its portfolio. Arvest Fincl Bank Tru Division owns 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,145 shares. World stated it has 57.14M shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa stated it has 2,325 shares. Towercrest Mngmt stated it has 1,705 shares. Wright reported 26,367 shares stake. 60,530 were accumulated by Trust Of Vermont. Midas Mgmt stated it has 17,400 shares. 39,428 are held by First Amer Bankshares. Pitcairn invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chilton Invest Co reported 878,517 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 35.79 million shares. Meridian Invest Counsel holds 190,000 shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And invested in 7.52 million shares or 0.76% of the stock. Biondo Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Business Finance Services has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Evermay Wealth Limited Com reported 22,370 shares. Athena Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.67% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 88,903 shares. Ledyard National Bank has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Llc Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs LP reported 404,705 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Headinvest Limited Liability Com owns 0.12% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 15,370 shares. Brave Warrior Limited invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.61% or 55.44 million shares. Guyasuta Inv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Systematic Management LP has 0.28% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).