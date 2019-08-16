Murphy Capital Management Maintains Holding in Nike (NKE); Yy (YY) Share Price Declined While All-Stars Investment LTD Cut Stake

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 8,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $80.3. About 3.20 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – EDWARDS TO RETIRE FROM NIKE IN AUGUST; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33B market cap company. The stock increased 4.41% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $54.93. About 1.06 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) by 7,849 shares to 120,941 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 6,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,565 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.