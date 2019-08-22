Murphy Capital Management Lowered Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Boosted Its Nike (NKE) Stake

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 21.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc acquired 8,000 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc holds 46,000 shares with $3.87 million value, up from 38,000 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $129.64B valuation. The stock increased 2.74% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.74. About 6.15M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased Apple Computer (AAPL) stake by 3.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 5,432 shares as Apple Computer (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Murphy Capital Management Inc holds 155,601 shares with $29.56M value, down from 161,033 last quarter. Apple Computer now has $960.96B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 21.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 23/05/2018 – iPhone Czar Seeks $4.3 Billion IPO to Emerge From Apple’s Shadow; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 11.89% above currents $82.74 stock price. Nike had 38 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $87 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Needham. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NKE in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $92 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Jefferies. Bank of America maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $70 target. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.