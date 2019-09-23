Murphy Capital Management Lowered Apple Computer (AAPL) Position; 2 Analysts Covering Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY)

Among 7 analysts covering Burberry Group PLC (LON:BRBY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Burberry Group PLC has GBX 2650 highest and GBX 1800 lowest target. GBX 2105.71’s average target is -3.01% below currents GBX 2171 stock price. Burberry Group PLC had 21 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) earned “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 17. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Mainfirst on Thursday, July 4. The rating was maintained by BNP Paribas with “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 17. Credit Suisse maintained Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) on Wednesday, July 17 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 2240 target in Wednesday, September 18 report. The stock of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, September 20. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 2. See Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) latest ratings:

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased Apple Computer (AAPL) stake by 1.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 2,915 shares as Apple Computer (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Murphy Capital Management Inc holds 152,686 shares with $30.22 million value, down from 155,601 last quarter. Apple Computer now has $983.96B valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Markets holds 0.9% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Advisory Rech Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Globeflex Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 3.17% or 1.87 million shares. Wagner Bowman Management has 21,328 shares. Reaves W H Communications owns 1,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vista Prtn has 0.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,644 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Athena Cap Advsr Limited holds 1.85% or 41,461 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability has 14,658 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Management Ltd invested in 1.41 million shares. Cincinnati Finance has invested 8.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 13,985 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) Limited holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.12M shares. 7,019 are owned by Capital Advsr Ltd Ltd Liability Company.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) stake by 10,072 shares to 64,148 valued at $5.38M in 2019Q2. It also upped Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 7,116 shares and now owns 94,279 shares. Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG) was raised too.

Among 25 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $140 lowest target. $221.96’s average target is 1.94% above currents $217.73 stock price. Apple had 58 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Cascend Securities. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Daiwa Securities. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $23400 target. Cascend maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27000 target in Friday, September 20 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells luxury goods under the Burberry brand for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of 8.93 billion GBP. The firm operates in two divisions, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It has a 26.57 P/E ratio. It offers product in the categories of apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, as well as eyewear and watches.

The stock decreased 1.45% or GBX 32 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2171. About 328,113 shares traded. Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.