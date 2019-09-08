Murphy Capital Management Lifted Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Stake by $1.23 Million; Boston Family Office Upped Xylem (XYL) Position by $764,325

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Xylem (XYL) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 9,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 38,361 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 28,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Xylem for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $78.39. About 700,991 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 20,754 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 12,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.72 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 3,082 shares to 10,703 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,085 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Xylem Inc.â€™s (NYSE:XYL) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With Xylem, Smart Water Isn’t Just for Drinking – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Financial Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.15% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 5,000 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited has invested 0.94% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Montecito Bankshares And invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Atlanta Cap Mngmt Company L L C reported 0.33% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Daiwa Sb Invs holds 175,473 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Moors Cabot reported 20,180 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 3,782 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Invest Management has invested 0.53% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 92,812 are held by Raymond James & Associates. Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). The New York-based Kings Point Cap has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Earnest Prns reported 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Enterprise Finance Service has 3,304 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Puzo Michael J has 1.15% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 37,345 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated Inc accumulated 1.18 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 90,394 are owned by Pictet North America Advsrs. Korea Invest Corp reported 0.59% stake. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd has 18,700 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 237,000 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.47% or 1.04 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 2,154 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 46,309 shares. Kwmg Lc reported 0% stake. 26,615 were reported by Dowling Yahnke Limited Co. Dillon And Associate Incorporated stated it has 7,045 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Comm Ltd owns 237,344 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.19% or 241,886 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 4.97M shares or 0% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd reported 7,354 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Salesforce before earnings, says bull – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.