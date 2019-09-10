Murphy Capital Management Lifted Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Holding by $1.23 Million as Market Value Declined; Baldwin Brothers Increases Holding in Comcast (CMCSA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 20,754 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 12,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $148.95. About 1.09 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 465.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 85,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 104,145 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 1.33M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 15/03/2018 – C-SPAN to Visit Salem and Portland on March 21-23 in Partnership with Comcast; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox: Group to Launch Later This Year; 03/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Accelerated Vesting of Comcast Warrant; 03/05/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: NBC News corrects Michael Cohen story: Feds have ‘pen-register,’ not wiretap; 25/04/2018 – SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer To Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff Of “New Fox”; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners; 25/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @jolingkent with a first look at a new version of @amazonecho designed for kids, including parental

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 2,006 shares to 41,412 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Trd Fd Dj Intern (FDN) by 5,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,442 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Capital Prns Ltd Co owns 10,507 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd accumulated 0.2% or 169,568 shares. Hbk LP owns 5,359 shares. King Wealth stated it has 1.77% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.16% or 115,310 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.45% or 51,822 shares. Moreover, Compton Mngmt Ri has 0.32% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tirschwell And Loewy accumulated 75,200 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 69,902 shares. Blair William & Il holds 955,296 shares. Tcw Group Inc has invested 2.5% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 8,361 shares. Kings Point Capital, a New York-based fund reported 738 shares. Ww Asset Management accumulated 49,375 shares or 0.4% of the stock.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr Etf (SSO) by 3,600 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $118,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,136 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

