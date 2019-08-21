Murphy Capital Management Lifted Position in Nike (NKE) by $652,260; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Schaller Investment Group Has Upped Its Stake by $4.51 Million as Valuation Declined

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.63. About 1.51 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 8,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $80.53. About 4.63M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 04/05/2018 – Nike CEO apologizes to employees for workplace culture after months of turmoil; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9,856 shares to 54,119 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Utilities Select (XLU) by 5,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,416 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Fire Gp holds 12,000 shares. Cap Ltd Ca holds 1.2% or 59,609 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 4.25 million shares. Shellback Capital LP holds 0.65% or 65,000 shares. Cap Guardian Trust holds 557,380 shares. Btg Pactual Asset Mgmt has invested 0.92% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Palisade Lc Nj invested in 0.09% or 34,575 shares. Advsr Ltd invested in 569 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paloma Prtnrs reported 230,756 shares stake. Tru Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A owns 89,589 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt owns 71,500 shares. 37,435 are owned by Stillwater Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 992,356 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 3,918 are held by Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corporation. Cibc Asset Management Inc has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.