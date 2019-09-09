Murphy Capital Management Lifted Nike (NKE) Stake by $652,260; Share Value Rose; Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Laboratory Cp Of Amer Hldgs (LH) Stake as Share Price Rose

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 8,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $88.52. About 1.97M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Laboratory Cp Of Amer Hldgs (LH) by 62.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 2,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 6,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Cp Of Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $172.01. About 345,371 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $269.81M for 15.09 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

