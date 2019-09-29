Murphy Capital Management Holds Stake in Merck & Co New Com (MRK); Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Valuation Rose While Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Increased Stake

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 10,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 64,148 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38 million, up from 54,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.47M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS – REFERS TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT REGARDING MERCK SHARP & DOHME AUSTRALIA (HOLDINGS) PTY (MSD) BUYING CO; 10/03/2018 – Top 3 for the past week; #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study Is Collaboration With Washington University; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 20/05/2018 – EBOLA VACCINATION CAMPAIGN IN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO DUE TO BEGIN ON MONDAY -HEALTH MINISTRY

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 699.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 11,187 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448,000, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 913,071 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 15/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 Kraft Heinz launches incubator for ‘disruptive’ food startups; 13/03/2018 – Campbell Appoints Publicis Groupe as Agency Partner; 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Company; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Campbell Soup To Baa2 On Pending Snyder’s-Lance Deal; Stable Outlook; 12/03/2018 – 4.4-Megawatt Solar Array Is Live at Campbell’s World Headquarters; 30/04/2018 – CorpU to Fuel Innovation and Supply Chain Excellence for Campbell Soup Company; 18/05/2018 – ROSS SAYS CAMPBELL SOUP USES TARIFF AS COVER UP FOR ISSUES:CNBC; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–4th Update; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) by 2,000 shares to 3,100 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,741 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co holds 24,334 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Com reported 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Kbc Grp Nv reported 536,341 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Adage Partners Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 229,946 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Preferred Ltd has invested 0.04% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 8,493 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 41,457 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) or 28 shares. Security Natl has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap Inc has invested 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).

