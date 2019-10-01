Murphy Capital Management Has Upped By $330,447 Its Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Stake; NORDEX AG ORDINARY SHARES (NRDXF) Shorts Decreased By 0.96%

NORDEX AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) had a decrease of 0.96% in short interest. NRDXF’s SI was 465,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.96% from 470,300 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 388 days are for NORDEX AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)’s short sellers to cover NRDXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 100 shares traded. Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) stake by 2.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Murphy Capital Management Inc acquired 2,977 shares as Jp Morgan Chase (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Murphy Capital Management Inc holds 102,575 shares with $11.47M value, up from 99,598 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase now has $376.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $117.69. About 8.98 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – “There are a lot of people that haven’t been through many things in this youthful industry,” notes Timothy Parton, a portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan applies to re-enter China securities market; 18/05/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21.5 EUROS FROM 20.5 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – MLPCARE MPARK.IS : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE TL 25.60; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN FEB. CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.28% :10239Z US; 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 7.63% above currents $117.69 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,818 were reported by Golub Group Lc. 787,270 are held by Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il. Bender Robert And Assocs has invested 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 1.36% or 35,056 shares in its portfolio. Miller Inv Mgmt LP reported 16,050 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd has 0.36% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Towercrest Cap Mgmt has 0.77% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 4.26 million shares. Edge Wealth Limited holds 2.54% or 102,597 shares in its portfolio. Main Street Ltd Co owns 3,255 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fincl Inc owns 2,637 shares. Natl Pension Service holds 3.42 million shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc owns 46,382 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. American Money Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.72% or 45,465 shares. Westover Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 45,040 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio.

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased Boeing (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,225 shares to 33,935 valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 stake by 4,239 shares and now owns 99,366 shares. Ishares Tr S&P Glo Infras (IGF) was reduced too.

