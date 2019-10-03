Murphy Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Amazon (AMZN) by $405,102 as Stock Price Declined; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Trimmed Its Stake in Boyd Gaming (BYD) as Stock Value Declined

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 214 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.09M, down from 9,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1724.42. About 3.29 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 11/05/2018 – Canadian Grocer: Amazon launches Prime-exclusive pet care private label; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes -adviser; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Aptos Offers Amazon Pay with Multi-Currency Payment Option to Retailers and Shoppers; 16/05/2018 – NBC Chicago: Amazon has finished visiting the 20 contenders for its new HQ; 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Board Expected to Support Bezos at Shareholder Meeting (Video); 07/03/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon getting ready to sell everything from electronics to perfume directly in Brazil, expanding beyond

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.02. About 512,967 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.72 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $669.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Service Enterprise Grou (NYSE:PEG) by 5,874 shares to 39,510 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 2,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.23 per share. BYD’s profit will be $43.35M for 15.40 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold BYD shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.65 million shares or 3.42% more from 71.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $145.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,300 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.