Murphy Capital Management Has Raised Its Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Holding by $1.23 Million; Villere St Denis J & Co Has Increased Its Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Stake by $1.14 Million

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,754 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 12,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $158.24. About 4.06M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 8,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 568,472 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.94M, up from 559,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 344,911 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 11/04/2018 – Global Automotive Door Control Unit (DCU) Market Report 2017-2021 with Continental, Brose, WABCO and Sioux Logena Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement with a Major Global Manufacturer of Trucks and Buses to Supply Air Compressors; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – SEES PERFORMANCE FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS TO NOW RANGE FROM $7.30 TO $7.80

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 8,092 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset has 0.32% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 16,052 shares. Diversified Trust Co owns 23,266 shares. 83,332 are owned by Profund. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability holds 627,482 shares. Alyeska Gru Lp invested in 87,119 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jnba Financial Advsrs invested in 2,014 shares. Oak Limited Oh holds 46,325 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Inv House Ltd Liability Com holds 6,205 shares. 365,160 are owned by Kbc Group Nv. Fincl Counselors reported 64,902 shares. Fagan Assocs Inc reported 5,760 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 135,568 shares. Moreover, Capstone Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,670 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 29 insider sales for $26.67 million activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $32,216 was made by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $811,530. 10,000 shares valued at $1.48 million were sold by Benioff Marc on Friday, January 25. Roos John Victor sold $17,779 worth of stock or 114 shares. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold $1.36 million. BLOCK KEITH sold $749,873 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, January 23.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Streettracks Gold Shares (GLD) by 2,820 shares to 16,592 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Telecom Services Vipe (VOX) by 6,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,170 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9,234 shares to 650,459 shares, valued at $92.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WBC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc reported 206,946 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 18,027 shares. 2,252 are owned by New Amsterdam Ptnrs Ltd Liability New York. Alpine Associate Mngmt stated it has 474,603 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Co invested in 67,737 shares. 71,630 were reported by Frontier Mngmt Lc. Alpine Mgmt Llc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 24,930 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 6,081 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,377 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 18,799 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Amp Cap Ltd accumulated 13,542 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% or 84,002 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

