Murphy Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Bank Of America (BAC) as Share Value Rose; Wellcome Trust LTD Has Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $28.48 Million; Stock Declined

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 66,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29 million shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 16,000 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 136,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.18 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9,856 shares to 54,119 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 5,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,124 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Telecom Services Vipe (VOX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)