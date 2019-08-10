Murphy Capital Management Has Lowered Its Walt Disney (DIS) Holding; Sound Financial Bancorp Has 0.8 Sentiment

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.00, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 4 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 5 sold and decreased their equity positions in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 602,121 shares, up from 593,852 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Sound Financial Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 4 New Position: 0.

The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.37. About 1,055 shares traded. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (SFBC) has declined 7.30% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBC News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Waterloo, Iowa, Rating Reflects City’s Role as Employment Hub, Sound Financial Profile; 29/05/2018 – Heidi Sexton Named Executive Vice President; 23/05/2018 – Timberland Bancorp, Inc. And South Sound Bank Sign Definitive Merger Agreement For Acquisition Of South Sound Bank; 23/05/2018 – TIMBERLAND BANCORP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER PURSUANT TO WHICH SOUTH SOUND BANK WILL MERGE WITH & INTO CO’S SUBSIDIARY, TIMBERLAND BANK; 29/03/2018 – SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – REPORTING DEPARTURE OF MATTHEW DEINES, SOUND COMMUNITY BANK’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CFO; 29/03/2018 – SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP INC SFBC.O SAYS LAURIE STEWART APPOINTED CFO

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. for 47,518 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 189,782 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. has 0.05% invested in the company for 7,500 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 12,646 shares.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $88.12 million. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts. It has a 13.14 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobile loans, boats and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; land loans; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory.

More notable recent Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income of $1.8 million for Second Quarter 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income of $1.4 million for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sound Community Bank CEO Laurie Stewart Awarded Executive Excellence Award by Seattle Business Magazine – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

