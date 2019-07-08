Murphy Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in United Technologies (UTX) as Stock Value Rose; Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $434,600 as Stock Value Rose

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 534,656 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.87M, up from 526,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 12.84M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,840 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39M, down from 76,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $130.85. About 2.51M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altrinsic Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 28,040 shares. Moreover, Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hilton Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 17,029 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 133,376 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Rech has 50,000 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Moreover, Smithfield Company has 0.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 46,908 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank reported 2.08% stake. Trust Invest Advsr, Indiana-based fund reported 38,925 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt holds 17,556 shares. Hwg Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 54 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Or holds 104,606 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Com owns 0.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 28.30M shares. The Florida-based Wealth Planning Lc has invested 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amg National Commercial Bank reported 0.11% stake. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 43,117 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.11 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 5,297 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 2,500 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.19% or 2,386 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Com reported 69,230 shares. Lau Assocs Ltd Liability invested in 17,535 shares. 58,290 are owned by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Llc. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Affinity Inv Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 2,599 shares. Steinberg Asset holds 0.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11,958 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 0.17% or 2.66M shares. Oakworth stated it has 3,266 shares. Boltwood Mngmt reported 13,605 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot has invested 0.97% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jarislowsky Fraser owns 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,750 shares. Boston Limited Liability holds 0.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 39,905 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Bailey Robert J..

