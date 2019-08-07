Murphy Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Boeing (BA) by $1.56 Million; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holder Gates Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $39.51 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 4,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 35,160 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, down from 39,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $327.99. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 01/05/2018 – Boeing swoops on aircraft services group KLX

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 76.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 3.66 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.83 million, up from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 2.23M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM China Reports 2018 First Quarter Financial Data; 20/04/2018 – Las Vegas embraces solar power as MGM Resorts goes green; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts And MGM Growth Properties To Acquire Empire City Casino For $850 Million — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – WYNN: Wynn in early talks to sell Boston project to MGM Resorts,; 06/03/2018 – Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s ldentities and Overall Happiness; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip Net Revenue to Be Up Slightly; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts, The Post has learned. The interest has come in the form of back-channel approaches, sources familiar with the situation said; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR, EXPECT CONTINUED DISRUPTION AT MONTE CARLO AND ADDITIONAL TIME TO RECOVER AT MANDALAY BAY; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts 1Q REVPAR Fell 4.3% at Las Vegas Strip Resorts; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts – NY Post

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 175,585 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $118.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 297,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Versum Matls Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 54,800 shares. Jolley Asset Limited Liability invested in 9,310 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Canyon Limited Liability Corporation holds 13.08M shares or 8.1% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 210,516 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 4,015 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated reported 67,400 shares. 1.22M are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Janney Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.56% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Gabelli Investment Advisers accumulated 0.04% or 11,000 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Stifel Fincl has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). First Personal Fincl has 1,025 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.04% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $151.10 million activity. Shares for $20.32 million were bought by SALEM PAUL J. 1,145 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares with value of $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million.

