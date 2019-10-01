Murphy Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Boeing (BA) as Share Price Declined; Shareholder Piedmont Investment Advisors Increased Starbucks Com (SBUX) Position

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 33.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 67,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 265,146 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.23 million, up from 197,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 6.65M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Began Review of Training and Practices Earlier This Week; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: Curriculum to Be Designed by Nationally Recognized Experts and Will Be Available for Other Companies to Use; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 15/04/2018 – Time Out Beijing: Starbucks opens its first pet-friendly cafés in China; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 1,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 33,935 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.35M, down from 35,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 3.18 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Aware of Rolls-Royce Latest Trent 1000 Inspection Disclosure; 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 15/03/2018 – BA: News of the fall of a US Chinook helicopter at the Iraqi-Syrian border – ! $BA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ON TRADE ISSUES: A STRONG AND VIBRANT AERO INDUSTRY IS IMPORTANT TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC PROSPERITY – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect “hundreds of millions” of IoT devices; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.82 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wedgewood Investors Pa reported 1,997 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 9,898 shares. Chemung Canal Trust holds 0.75% or 8,814 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd invested in 2,023 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd holds 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 40,000 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1,450 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Trust holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,383 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Grimes Incorporated holds 29,081 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. 4,436 were reported by S R Schill &. Hrt Fincl stated it has 21,795 shares. Moreover, Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Corp has 0.34% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Burt Wealth, Maryland-based fund reported 219 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “737 Max Will Continue to Hurt Boeing Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “End of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX grounding up to individual countries – Live Trading News” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $669.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Energy (XLE) by 5,440 shares to 57,282 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 40,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks pulls forward buybacks – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks: Don’t Blink, Just Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Picking up Income on Ball Corporation – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is This Starbucks Move a Sign of Things to Come? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miura Mngmt invested in 2.04% or 150,000 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Group Incorporated Inc, Indiana-based fund reported 52,156 shares. Reynders Mcveigh accumulated 91,441 shares or 0.82% of the stock. 207,150 are held by Westend Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn reported 42 shares stake. Moreover, Leavell has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,396 shares. Illinois-based Whitnell has invested 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kcm Advsrs Lc holds 0.74% or 147,917 shares in its portfolio. Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.34% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). World Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.36% or 88,343 shares. Stevens Capital Management Lp has 48,031 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Riverpark Limited Liability Company reported 1.89% stake. 5.54M were reported by Apg Asset Nv. Moody State Bank Trust Division stated it has 120,103 shares. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Lc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 68,024 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semtech Corp Com (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 7,956 shares to 8,455 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 29,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,644 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Oh Com (NYSE:PGR).