Murphy Capital Management Has Lowered Its International Paper (IP) Position as Stock Declined; As Biogen (BIIB) Market Value Rose, Ativo Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $609,352

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in International Paper (IP) by 18.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 7,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 32,817 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 40,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 4.41 million shares traded or 32.58% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 02/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM RISES AFTER PROFIT MORE THAN DOUBLES; 23/05/2018 – Trio of Smurfit Kappa shareholders urge talks with International Paper -FT; 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Won’t Make Hostile Smurfit Kappa Offer; 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper bid approach; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 74.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 2,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 6,042 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $226.72. About 1.39M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested in 0.07% or 951,588 shares. Shanda Asset Mgmt Holding Ltd holds 0.19% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 72,964 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn owns 7,663 shares. Whittier Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 14,262 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Kornitzer Management Inc Ks invested in 14,907 shares. Regal Investment Lc stated it has 0.28% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Oppenheimer & Company reported 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Natl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited owns 3,852 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Savant Capital Limited Liability accumulated 874 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bokf Na reported 6,163 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 23,813 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Personal Cap Advisors owns 1,010 shares. Edge Wealth Management Lc accumulated 0.01% or 250 shares.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,112 shares to 6,914 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (NYSE:LYB) by 8,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,007 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdin (NYSE:LH).

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 13,598 shares to 480,176 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 7,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).