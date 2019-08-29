Murphy Capital Management Has Lowered Honeywell International (HON) Stake as Market Value Rose; Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) Stock Price Rose While Trian Fund Management LP Trimmed by $125.71 Million Its Stake

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 36.70 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82B, down from 37.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $121.07. About 3.27 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 3,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 43,277 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, down from 47,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $163.22. About 1.90 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Orrstown Inc has 0.35% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 29,370 shares. Vestor Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Republic Invest Management owns 633,123 shares. 35,483 are owned by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Saybrook Cap Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 66,447 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt holds 81,425 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Limited Com accumulated 2,643 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Com invested in 0.13% or 22,374 shares. Luminus Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 224,500 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. 2,484 are owned by Beese Fulmer Inv. First Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv invested in 1.49% or 21,324 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 126,623 shares. 5,267 are held by Signaturefd Ltd.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLP) by 7,952 shares to 111,752 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 13,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Honeywell International – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.30 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.