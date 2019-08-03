Murphy Capital Management Has Lowered Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Holding by $463,232; Shares Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Lifted Its Stake by $550,329

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 9,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 54,119 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 63,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 17.39M shares traded or 28.10% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/20/2018, 7:30 PM; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:00 PM

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 350 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 23/04/2018 – It needs more data on users, and could get this from products like the Echo and even a rumored Amazon robot; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON VAULTS PAST ALPHABET AS 2ND-MOST VALUABLE PUBLIC COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 20/04/2018 – Mercury News: The unspoken factor in Amazon’s search for a new home: Jeff Bezos’s support for gay rights; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Signs Exclusive 2-year Deal With Oscar-winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of its annual Prime membership from $99 to $119; 23/03/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: SCOOP: Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nine Masts Cap Ltd owns 2,004 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 123 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Charter accumulated 2,656 shares. Courage Miller Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 407 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Delaware owns 27,749 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0.07% or 5,765 shares in its portfolio. 147 are held by Private Mgmt. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi has 2,561 shares. Highland Cap Management LP reported 4,000 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Llc holds 0.64% or 2,335 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 402,174 shares. Oakmont reported 14.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Contravisory Invest reported 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 69,184 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cardinal Capital Management owns 12,600 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Advisor Partners Lc invested in 32,513 shares. Grassi Investment Management reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 136,104 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.95% or 1.38 million shares. The California-based Main Street Research Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Mngmt holds 0.23% or 15,770 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania has 9,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust reported 0.3% stake. Plante Moran Fin Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 5,424 are owned by Washington State Bank. Northstar Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 38,430 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Mercer Advisers has 3,990 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 9,293 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

