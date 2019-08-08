Murphy Capital Management Has Lowered At&T (T) Holding by $364,870; Wisconsin Capital Management Stake In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Lifted

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 11,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 127,749 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 139,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 19.41 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018; 03/04/2018 – Time Warner Defends `No Blackout’ Offer as Fix for AT&T Deal; 09/03/2018 – Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Strategic Relationship; 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 375 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 1,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $33.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1827.28. About 3.02M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON BOOSTED BORROWING CAP UNDER CREDIT PACT TO $7B FROM $3B; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE BOOSTED AMZN, JD, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry; 13/04/2018 – Post office rate hike could cost Amazon up to $1.8 billion more per year: Credit Suisse; 03/05/2018 – Google is trying to claw back shopping search from Amazon but is constantly fighting bad actors; 13/03/2018 – Spain’s Amazon workers call 2-day strike over wages, rights; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.15 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 16,487 shares to 150,566 shares, valued at $17.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Asset Mngmt has invested 1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP accumulated 93 shares. Woodstock Corporation owns 0.26% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 46,320 shares. 179,997 are owned by Dowling And Yahnke Ltd. 15,436 were accumulated by Doheny Asset Management Ca. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.59% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 827,433 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 9,932 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 7.73 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd accumulated 91,040 shares or 0.12% of the stock. The Arkansas-based Horrell Capital Inc has invested 0.79% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Eagle Asset Inc has invested 0.54% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ironwood Invest Counsel Llc holds 52,570 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 13,508 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank accumulated 125,507 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 0.03% stake.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19 million and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares to 29,768 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David accumulated 2,169 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 2,378 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Epoch Inv reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sunbelt invested in 1,332 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership has 752 shares. Cohen Steers owns 3,137 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manchester Ltd Liability accumulated 4,299 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd holds 0.23% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Management Lc reported 20,857 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Rockland Trust holds 0.04% or 211 shares in its portfolio. 1,223 were accumulated by Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership. Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 31,187 shares or 3.82% of its portfolio. Stack Mngmt Inc reported 0.19% stake. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,317 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd invested in 3.95% or 5,736 shares.