Murphy Capital Management Has Increased Nike (NKE) Stake by $652,260 as Stock Price Rose; Leonard Green Partners LP Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Has Increased by $2.73 Million

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $7.5 during the last trading session, reaching $275.96. About 1.82M shares traded or 22.26% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 8,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.3. About 8.50M shares traded or 31.02% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Capital Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). American International Gp Inc invested 0.17% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Carderock Inc accumulated 3.12% or 27,903 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.31% or 96,648 shares. Broderick Brian C invested in 1,156 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 51,680 shares. Kistler reported 81 shares. Lvm Cap Mgmt Mi holds 2,183 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0.23% or 1.39M shares. Renaissance Gru Lc invested in 4.53% or 40,610 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp has invested 0.17% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Kingfisher Ltd Liability owns 0.89% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 5,101 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability holds 18,373 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 5,410 shares.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mmm (3M Company) (NYSE:MMM) by 3,845 shares to 46,398 shares, valued at $9.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 9,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,056 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Av Ut Ser (DIA).

