Murphy Capital Management Has Increased Nike (NKE) Stake; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Lifted By $738,924 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 14.01% above currents $131.07 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $155 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Johnson & Johnson Dropped 4% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 3.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Prudential Financial Inc holds 4.79M shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 742 shares in its portfolio. Boyar Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 20,849 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Oakworth Cap Inc owns 20,187 shares. Lederer Associates Investment Counsel Ca reported 19,760 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 283,812 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Hikari Tsushin has 71,173 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Cap Invest Svcs Of America stated it has 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mount Vernon Associates Md holds 0.58% or 2,730 shares. Cutter And Company Brokerage has invested 0.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 6,850 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 2.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 80,912 shares. Bp Public Limited has invested 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). St Johns Mgmt Ltd Com has 12,758 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 3.49M shares. Legacy Private Trust, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,676 shares. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 12,395 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 125,587 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il reported 309,536 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Lederer And Assocs Investment Counsel Ca reported 4,975 shares. Chilton Inv Limited Co holds 3,358 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Tn accumulated 781 shares. World Asset invested 0.39% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP reported 37,112 shares. Myriad Asset Mgmt Limited owns 1.27% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 168,000 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 23.08 million shares. 6,296 were reported by Albion Fincl Group Inc Ut. Connecticut-based Sky Invest Gp has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Bartlett Company Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.19% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $103 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.38’s average target is 13.85% above currents $81.14 stock price. Nike had 39 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Saturday, March 16. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by UBS. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 22. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, March 18. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Pivotal Research.