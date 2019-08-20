Murphy Capital Management Has Increased Its Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Position by $1.23 Million; Meyer Handelman Co Increased Its Holding in Conagra Brands (CAG) by $996,600

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 20,754 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 12,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 4.52 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 45,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 621,683 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, up from 576,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $30.04. About 3.45M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN NEAR LOW-END OF RANGE OF 15.9% TO 16.3%; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,600 shares to 264,637 shares, valued at $27.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 82,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,514 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $668,250 was made by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of stock.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 2,006 shares to 41,412 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,817 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).