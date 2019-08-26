Murphy Capital Management Has Decreased Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Shorts at EVOLVA HOLDING AG NAMEN -AKT- SWITZERLA (ELVAF) Lowered By 0.39%

EVOLVA HOLDING AG NAMEN -AKT- SWITZERLA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) had a decrease of 0.39% in short interest. ELVAF’s SI was 594,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.39% from 596,600 shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 425 days are for EVOLVA HOLDING AG NAMEN -AKT- SWITZERLA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF)’s short sellers to cover ELVAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.07% or $0.0094 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2218. About 550 shares traded. Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased United Technologies (UTX) stake by 5.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 4,135 shares as United Technologies (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Murphy Capital Management Inc holds 72,840 shares with $9.39 million value, down from 76,975 last quarter. United Technologies now has $106.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.55% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 3.48 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings

Evolva Holding SA develops and commercializes ingredients for use in food, nutrition, personal healthcare, agriculture, and other sectors in Switzerland, United States, Denmark, and internationally. The company has market cap of $162.48 million. The firm offers Resveratrol, a natural plant ingredient; Stevia, a natural sweetener; Saffron spices; Ruby, an ingredient for use in food, personal care, and other markets; Coral, an ingredient used in food and beverages; Ergot Alkaloids, a family of natural products for use in crop protection and pharmaceuticals; and Vanadium, an ingredient for use as agricultural bioactive. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Nootkatone, a citrus ingredient; Agate, an ingredient used in personal care products; Opal, an ingredient for use in cosmetics and other markets; vanilla, a flavor and fragrance ingredient; Valencene, an orange flavor and fragrance ingredient used in food and drink, personal care, and household products; sandalwood oil; Agarwood for incense and perfume makers, and medicine practitioners; and Tourmaline, an ingredient for use in flavors and fragrances, as well as other markets.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 26.13% above currents $123.42 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) stake by 16,802 shares to 66,131 valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) stake by 16,487 shares and now owns 150,566 shares. Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.