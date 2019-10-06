Murphy Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Boeing (BA) by $444,675 as Market Valuation Declined; Pictet Asset Management LTD Trimmed Its Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Holding by $1.58 Million

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 12,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 91,236 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.61M, down from 103,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 1.11 million shares traded or 84.24% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable; 19/04/2018 – ICYMI: Bluebird’s gene therapy for beta-thalassemia falls short of a cure, but still wows in 22 patients $BLUE; 16/04/2018 – Humanigen Signs Agreement With MD Anderson Cancer Center to Begin Research Investigating Lenzilumab as CAR-T Support; 18/04/2018 – bluebird bio Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Interim Data from Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Studies of LentiGlobinTM Gene Therapy in Patients with Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell & Gene Therapy; 18/04/2018 – bluebird bio Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of Interim Data from Two Phase 1/2 Clinical Studies of; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinica; 14/03/2018 – Cesca’s Device Subsidiary, ThermoGenesis, Expands into CAR-T Related Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) Services; 14/05/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: Medigene AG: TCR alliance with bluebird bio significantly increased and cash guidance improved

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 1,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 33,935 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.35M, down from 35,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 15/05/2018 – WTO Says Boeing Hurt in Airbus Case, Paving Way for EU Sanctions; 24/04/2018 – Boeing, Ryanair Announce Order for 25 737 MAX 8s; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bath Savings Trust Communication has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,880 were reported by B T Cap Dba Alpha Cap. Mackenzie holds 224,129 shares. Kansas-based Mitchell Management has invested 0.36% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 22,234 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Management Limited has 0.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zacks Investment has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Laurion Management LP owns 4,325 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sky Investment Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 942 shares. Moreover, Northstar Group Inc Inc has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Holderness Investments Company holds 12,397 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited holds 0.03% or 1,223 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers Inc has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beck Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,650 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.29B for 40.31 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $669.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 40,351 shares to 106,482 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 10,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Oregon climate group targets Boeing in hard-hitting cap and trade ad – Portland Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing And Airbus Orders Tumble – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines (LUV) Continues Negotiating Business Settlement with Boeing (BA) – Bloomberg, Citing Message to Workers – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) news were published by: Washingtonpost.com which released: “Dow plunges as Trump tries to pin â€˜impeachment nonsenseâ€™ for Wall Street rout – The Washington Post” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Looking for the Perfect Stock Price – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Industrial Average Battles Back as Recession Fears Recede – Barron’s” with publication date: October 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold BLUE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Healthcor Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 368,090 shares. 1,200 were reported by Qs Invsts Llc. L And S Advisors holds 0.14% or 8,125 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.03% stake. Usca Ria Limited Com stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Grp One Trading LP has 0.04% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 33,321 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 65,200 shares. State Street invested in 1.17 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Incorporated stated it has 1,780 shares. Moreover, Stanley has 0.06% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 1,912 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,609 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 8,620 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Highlander Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,500 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,060 shares to 466,579 shares, valued at $51.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 84,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

Analysts await bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-3.41 earnings per share, down 24.91% or $0.68 from last year’s $-2.73 per share. After $-3.55 actual earnings per share reported by bluebird bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% EPS growth.