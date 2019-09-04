Murphy Capital Management Has Cut Coca Cola (KO) Position; CYTRX CORPORATION (CYTR) Shorts Lowered By 52.98%

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased Coca Cola (KO) stake by 6.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 7,849 shares as Coca Cola (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Murphy Capital Management Inc holds 120,941 shares with $5.67 million value, down from 128,790 last quarter. Coca Cola now has $236.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 12.98M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 30/04/2018 – Yacktman Sees Value in Consumer Staples Like Coca-Cola (Video); 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs

CYTRX CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:CYTR) had a decrease of 52.98% in short interest. CYTR’s SI was 81,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 52.98% from 172,700 shares previously. With 139,200 avg volume, 1 days are for CYTRX CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s short sellers to cover CYTR’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.315. About 19,651 shares traded. CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) has declined 69.25% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTR News: 11/05/2018 – CYTRX ANNOUNCES $7.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING; 11/05/2018 – CYTRX REPORTS $7.0M REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – CytRx Corporation Highlights NantCell Inc’s Aldoxorubicin Abstract Selected for Poster Presentation at the American Society of; 18/04/2018 – CytRx Presents Statistically Significant Breakthrough Data for Its Albumin Binding Ultra High Potency LADR™ Drug Candidates a; 08/05/2018 – CYTRX CORP – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $35.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – CytRx Corporation Names Eric L. Curtis As Its President And Chief Operating Officer; 09/04/2018 – CytRx Corporation to Present Breakthrough Data on Albumin Binding Ultra High Potency LADR™ Drug Candidates at the AACR 2018 C; 15/03/2018 – CYTRX – ALL FOUR CANDIDATES ARE ELIGIBLE TO ADVANCE INTO IND -ENABLING STUDIES, GOAL OF FILING IND APPLICATIONS ON ONE/MORE CANDIDATES IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – CYTRX NAMES ERIC L. CURTIS AS PRESIDENT & COO; 18/04/2018 – CYTRX: STAT. SIG. BREAKTHROUGH DATA FOR LADR DRUG CANDIDATES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,784 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company reported 0.26% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Inr Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co reported 1,413 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability owns 4,339 shares. 132,515 were reported by Bollard Grp Ltd Liability. 230,350 were accumulated by Hennessy Advsr Incorporated. Palisade Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 0.3% or 40,038 shares. Highlander Cap Lc holds 0.91% or 31,479 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated stated it has 7,249 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Invest Counsel owns 161,450 shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Intersect Cap Lc has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 130,003 were reported by Greatmark. Marietta Invest Limited Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Excalibur Management Corp has 1.6% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Parsec Fincl Management Inc reported 65,033 shares stake.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.69 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -2.55% below currents $55.3 stock price. Coca-Cola had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 8. JP Morgan maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $5900 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $5200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $52 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley.

