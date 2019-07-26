Murphy Capital Management Has Cut Amazon (AMZN) Stake by $480,600 as Stock Price Rose; Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Holding Has Increased by Ecor1 Capital Llc

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 352,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.30M, up from 647,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $98.65. About 317,444 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500.

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 270 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,239 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45 million, down from 9,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $32.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1941.71. About 4.61M shares traded or 18.36% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 07/05/2018 – SNAP SAYS AMAZON’S TIM STONE TO BE CFO; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion Unveils New Photo Studio in Tokyo with Mame Kurogouchi Show; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 23/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books. Via @pkafka:; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd reported 15,875 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Inc has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Eam Invsts Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,715 shares. 27,364 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. United Automobile Association owns 7,164 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 224 shares. Farallon Cap Mngmt owns 1.20M shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 210,115 shares. American Century has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). 1,309 are held by Partner Management L P. Legal And General Group Pcl accumulated 4,089 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Company Na accumulated 840 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Gru invested in 0% or 12,559 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). D E Shaw And Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 3,763 shares.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences Inc by 203,547 shares to 856,471 shares, valued at $15.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fibrogen Inc by 1.36 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,382 shares, and cut its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $195.76 million activity. $18.64M worth of stock was sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC on Monday, March 18. Another trade for 275,000 shares valued at $18.98M was made by Braslyn Ltd. on Friday, March 1. Shares for $1.04 million were sold by Johnson Craig A.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLP) by 7,952 shares to 111,752 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 7,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

