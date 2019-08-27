Murphy Capital Management Has Boosted Nike (NKE) Holding by $652,260 as Shares Rose; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Cut American Homes 4 Rent Real Estate Investment Trust (AMH) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 8,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.1. About 2.96M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent Real Estate Investment Trust (AMH) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 471,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 3.82 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.82M, down from 4.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent Real Estate Investment Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.36. About 1.20M shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 4,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fin Limited holds 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 51,814 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors Inc holds 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 140,087 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 77,214 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 61,000 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc has 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 29,009 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 0.01% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 51,302 shares. Cohen And Steers owns 12.19M shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 122,892 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) has 0.01% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 9,917 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 40,624 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 273,701 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 485,317 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 35,097 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 1,897 shares to 145,649 shares, valued at $171.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 78,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9,856 shares to 54,119 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,239 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).