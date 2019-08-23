Murphy Capital Management Decreased Its Walt Disney (DIS) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Cohen Capital Management Lifted Its Cvs (CVS) Holding by $3.49 Million

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 5,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 82,124 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12 million, down from 87,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.81. About 857,583 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 65,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 106,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 40,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.9. About 914,559 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02M and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.5% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nippon Life Invsts Americas reported 0.58% stake. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc has 21,159 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Dynamic Management Ltd reported 7,362 shares. Kames Public Ltd Llc holds 0.33% or 213,864 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 0.38% or 13.04M shares. Burney stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). United Kingdom-based Veritas Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 4.32% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 8,153 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Gp accumulated 22,805 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs accumulated 0.08% or 6,581 shares. Gfs Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 43,930 shares. Ameriprise Financial owns 3.41M shares. Montecito State Bank, California-based fund reported 13,177 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 90,780 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The State Of CBD Regulation: Clear Rules Or Consumers At Risk? – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABMD, IFF, NTAP and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), CVS Corporation (NYSE:CVS) – Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “CVS reports earnings Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Rite Aid vs. CVS Health – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS), Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) – Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,921 shares to 87,163 shares, valued at $10.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 16,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Schafer Cullen Mngmt holds 0.08% or 50,835 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital Incorporated has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westend Ltd owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 327,272 shares. New York-based Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited invested in 1.17% or 22,089 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aldebaran stated it has 30,370 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Haverford Financial Serv reported 77,366 shares. Guardian Life Ins Commerce Of America has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 81,705 shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Prtn Ltd has 2.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Provident Inv Mngmt invested 3.95% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 7,982 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 6.07 million shares.