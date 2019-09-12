Murphy Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by $666,410; Polaris Inds (PII) Shareholder Rice Hall James & Associates Has Trimmed Its Position by $911,820 as Stock Declined

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 10,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 53,531 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, down from 63,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $89.58. About 940,291 shares traded or 30.83% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE INC PIF.TO – QTRLY TOTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $0.05; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 12/03/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in All Three UTV Classes at the 50th Anniversary Mint 400; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 20/03/2018 – Los Angeles Internet Provider Bel Air Internet Expands with Polaris Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $105; 06/03/2018 Power, Performance and Innovation Define the 2019 Polaris Snowmobile and Timbersled Lineup; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) CEO Scott Wine on Acquisition of Boat Holdings (Transcript)

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 6,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 34,286 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54M, down from 40,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.85. About 2.29 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.98 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UPS unveils ‘breakthrough’ hybrid trucks that switch to EV mode – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS picks up Pepsico exec to be delivery giant’s new CFO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ware2Go Launches Suite Of Supply Chain Optimization Tools – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $669.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 2,977 shares to 102,575 shares, valued at $11.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale accumulated 15 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt accumulated 422,041 shares or 5.42% of the stock. Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lederer & Assocs Investment Counsel Ca holds 1.92% or 20,255 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kistler has 0.09% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Jnba Fin Advsr accumulated 413 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Btim owns 523,425 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.19% or 657,512 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Liberty Cap Inc has 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 4,655 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Com has 2.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Triangle Wealth Management holds 3,455 shares. 10,528 were reported by 1St Source National Bank. River Road Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 470,929 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Pure Inc has invested 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Virginia-based Redmond Asset Management Limited has invested 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold PII shares while 109 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 45.26 million shares or 3.73% less from 47.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Limited has 0.03% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 9,301 shares. 125,396 were reported by Mackenzie Fincl Corporation. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Daiwa Securities Group owns 1,950 shares. Allstate Corp reported 0% stake. Alphamark Advisors Limited Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 245 shares. S&T State Bank Pa reported 78,131 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.03% or 146,331 shares. 14,053 are held by Selway Asset Management. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 226,103 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 8,837 shares. 75,807 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Amp Capital Invsts invested in 0.01% or 15,499 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 78,476 shares.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $95.96M for 14.26 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.