Murphy Capital Management Decreased Holding in Amazon (AMZN) by $480,600 as Market Value Declined; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Decreased Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $13.41 Million; Stock Value Rose

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 270 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,239 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, down from 9,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – According to a recent survey, roughly 45 percent were open to using Amazon as their primary banking account; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 10/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL – HYDRO OWNS 51 PERCENT OF ALBRAS, REMAINING 49 PERCENT IS OWNED BY NIPPON AMAZON ALUMINIUM CO. LTD; 25/05/2018 – Amazon Echo passes on private conversation; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will visit Amazon on Monday for a fireside chat with employees. via @cnbctech; 12/04/2018 – Amazon drops first-gen Ring doorbell price to $100 after closing acquisition. via @verge

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 70,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 6,326 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 77,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 3.67M shares traded or 25.64% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 13/03/2018 – EduComm Minority: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY) by 16,487 shares to 150,566 shares, valued at $17.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.90 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 94,508 shares to 576,810 shares, valued at $46.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sa Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 41,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

