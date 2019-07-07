Murphy Capital Management Cut Position in Amazon (AMZN) by $480,600; As Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Market Value Declined, Holder M Kraus & Company Raised Position

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 270 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,239 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.45M, down from 9,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON- LAUNCHED ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ WITHIN APP THROUGH WHICH CUSTOMERS IN THAILAND CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM U.S; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has made a formal offer to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, CNBC affiliate CNBC TV-18 reported Wednesday, citing sources; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $89.23. About 1.27M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 23/04/2018 – Microchip Anticipates Merger Will Be Completed in June; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Adj EPS $1.40; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY REPORTS MOFCOM REVIEW OF PURCHASE OF MICRO; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees $300M Synergies in Third Year After Close

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated accumulated 1,874 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Ar stated it has 20,504 shares. De Burlo Group invested in 1.88% or 112,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 385,339 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Counselors reported 3,022 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Commerce stated it has 16,137 shares. Synovus holds 3,616 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 2.94% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated reported 39,867 shares. Bryn Mawr Com has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 43,868 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Sys. Alphaone Inv Serv Ltd Com owns 2,710 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 26,235 are held by Creative Planning. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.07% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 34,825 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold $424,246 worth of stock or 4,660 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.