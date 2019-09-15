Murphy Capital Management Cut Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Position as Stock Rose; Sonic Automotive (SAH) Shareholder Tudor Investment Et Al Decreased Its Stake by $1.00 Million

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Incorporated (SAH) by 66.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 43,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The hedge fund held 21,962 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $513,000, down from 65,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 339,405 shares traded or 13.45% up from the average. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Rev $2.4B; 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 6,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 34,286 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54 million, down from 40,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS

Analysts await Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SAH’s profit will be $24.58 million for 13.51 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Sonic Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.06% negative EPS growth.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (NYSE:SPR) by 33,137 shares to 47,043 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) by 65,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold SAH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 1.16% less from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 16,227 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 52,684 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of owns 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 17,500 shares. 24,527 are owned by Citigroup Inc. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) or 29,800 shares. 8,900 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 15,143 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 18,140 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability holds 0% or 11,868 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 33,675 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 9,361 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 274,100 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 37,501 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.05% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.96 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $669.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Eafe (EFA) by 5,334 shares to 61,512 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 2,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic.