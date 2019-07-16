Murphy Capital Management Cut Its Boeing (BA) Stake; Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Red Hat (RHT) Holding

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased Boeing (BA) stake by 10.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 4,094 shares as Boeing (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Murphy Capital Management Inc holds 35,160 shares with $13.41 million value, down from 39,254 last quarter. Boeing now has $203.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/05/2018 – Boeing Said to Embed Ex-737 Max Boss at Rolls to Fix Engine Woes; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – CO AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT HAVE AGREED TO AN AMENDMENT TO AN EXISTING PERFORMANCE-BASED LOGISTICS CONTRACT; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Boeing starts showcasing interiors of middle-of-the-market jet to airlines. May seat as few as 200 and; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 30/05/2018 – Malaysian PM says search for MH370 may be resumed if new evidence found; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: IAM FILES THIRD PETITION AT BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 28.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp acquired 392,000 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock rose 2.94%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 1.77M shares with $322.47 million value, up from 1.37 million last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43B valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc stake by 69,100 shares to 155,900 valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Domo Inc stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 40,000 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 584 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 108,944 shares. Alps Advsr Inc accumulated 0% or 2,898 shares. 11,839 are owned by Moneta Gp Inc Investment Ltd Liability Company. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co invested in 235,733 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Falcon Edge Capital Ltd Partnership reported 7.64% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation has 2.45% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). United Capital Advisers Lc stated it has 16,220 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd owns 89,084 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 57,985 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Co stated it has 115,072 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 8,065 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) reported 668 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Red Hat’s Q1 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “It’s done! IBM buys Red Hat; Whitehurst says ‘Red Hat is still Red Hat’ – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Real Millionaires of Red Hat: Who made what after sale to IBM – Triad Business Journal” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.95 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Retail Bank has invested 1.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The North Carolina-based Hamilton Point Investment Limited Company has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sandy Spring Bancorporation accumulated 11,919 shares. Monetta has invested 1.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zevenbergen Capital Invs Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 2,656 shares in its portfolio. Signature Est And Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Carnegie Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 54,386 shares. Northstar Gp holds 1,098 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Dba Holt Capital Prns LP holds 1,300 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Llc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1,066 are held by Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,753 shares. Loudon Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,205 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company owns 216,044 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,921 shares to 87,163 valued at $10.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic stake by 72,485 shares and now owns 83,175 shares. Nike (NYSE:NKE) was raised too.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Boeing Bags Massive U.S. Navy Drone Contract – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “American Airlines and United Airlines Cancel More Boeing 737 MAX Flights – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.